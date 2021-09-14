ADVERTISEMENT

Students in Ogun State have dragged Abdul-Hakeem Agboola, the suspended professor of Mathematics at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, over allegations of age falsification.

In a petition submitted to the ICPC on Monday, the students alleged that the university is planning to clear Mr Agboola of all allegations.

“We have it on good record that the powers that be have perfected plans to extricate and absolve Prof. AbdulAkeem Agboola of all charges. They, therefore, plan to present the measly suspension as enough punishment for his corruption charges without following due process,” stated the petition.

“Consequently, plans are now in place to restore him to his former position while all charges are dropped,” it added.

The petition was jointly signed by Damilola Simeon, the Ogun State chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS); Gbemileke Ogunrounbi, the National President of the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS); and Adebowale Adeniran, the Vice President of the National Association of University Students.

Kola Adepoju, the FUNAAB spokesperson, did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Mr Agboola had been suspended by the university over alleged inconsistencies in the age and names on the documents he submitted to the management.

The Mathematics professor had joined the institution in 1994 using a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ letter to authenticate his MSc certificate, according to the university. He then proceeded with it to pursue his Ph.D.

This newspaper gathered that Mr Agboola celebrated his 58th birthday in 2018, and then his 60th last year; however, the date of birth on the credentials he submitted to the university reads ‘1965,’ indicating he is 56 years old as of 2021.

Demands

According to the petition dated 13 September , 2021, and addressed to the ICPC Chairman, the students stated that the university don “was indicted in age falsification, result manipulation and other unimaginable diabolism by Staff Establishment Unit of the institution.”

The students maintained that plans were underway to pardon Mr Agboola and clear him of all allegations and called on the ICPC to ensure the matter is not swept under the carpet.

“It is on this note that we demand that the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission wade into this matter by engaging in thorough investigation and due process so as to forestall the looming institutional collapse,” the petition continued.

“We further demand that within three working days, a public or private response to this petition be issued with a message of hope and assurance that this issue will not be swept under the carpet and that the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission will do everything within its constitutional powers to ensure that justice is fully served.”