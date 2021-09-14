ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed October 2 for its state congresses after reports of turbulent ward and local government congresses in some states.

The congresses were held to elect the party’s executive committees at those levels.

Parallel ward and LGA congresses were however held by factions of the party in some states, including Ogun, Abia, Osun, Imo, Taraba and Lagos as petitions and litigations trail the late July and early September events.

Despite these divisions, the interim leadership of the APC, led by Gov Mala Buni, said the congresses were “very successful” but in the same vein threatened to sanction deviant members in the concerned states.

Some members of the party had also questioned the legality of the congresses under the current interim leadership but their views were dismissed as baseless.

“The supervising institution of a political party is INEC. We wrote to INEC and by the rule of the land, we are to give them notice. We also wrote to INEC stating names of people to conduct the congresses and the venue of the Congresses.

“We also announced locally stating the time of the congress and we informed the security agencies for protection. If you move away from the organisation stipulated by INEC, the exercise can be described the way anybody chooses to.

“This is the headquarters of the APC, if you now go and set up something outside here, it is no more APC. I am just hearing from you (journalists) that there was a parallel congress,” PREMIUM TIMES had reported the interim national secretary of the APC Caretaker committee, John Akpanudoedehe, as saying two days after the party’s nationwide LGA congresses.

The October 2 state congresses will prepare the ground for the party’s zonal congresses and then its much anticipated national convention where a new crop of national leaders will be elected.

September 12 marked a year and two months since Mr Buni-led interim committee took over from the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC).

The original plan was for the interim leaders to steer the affairs of the party for six months to set pace for a national convention.