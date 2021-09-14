The Zamfara Government will reinstate the disbanded Civilian Joint Taskforce (CJTF) and a volunteer security group known as “Yansakai” to support security forces in the onslaught against criminals in the state.

The Chairman of the Committee on Security and Prosecution of Armed Bandits in Zamfara, Abdullahi Shinkafi, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Gusau.

“The state government took the decision to sustain the gains being recorded in the ongoing offensive against banditry and kidnappings in the state.

“The government’s decision is coming with a new condition. Applicants are expected to present three sureties before being reinstated,” Mr Shinkafi, who is also the special adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle on Intergovernmental Affairs, said.

“The reinstatement of the CJTF is with a view to help security operatives in the frontline to sustain the effort to flush out all bandits and their collaborators,” he told NAN.

Mr Shinkafi appealed to the people to sustain their support for the fight against crimes in the state.

“We must commend residents who had been patient, prayerful and supportive of the new security measures put in place by the state government to curtail banditry and kidnapping in the state.

“Security forces have so far recorded tremendous success in ongoing airstrike and land bombardment of the bandits’ camps and their collaborators in the state,” he said.

The adviser noted that the federal government’s suspension of telecom activities in Zamfara and other security measures by the state government had impacted positively in the ongoing counter- banditry effort in Zamfara.

“The closure of cattle markets has shut out cattle rustlers as they do not have access to markets anymore,” he added.

Mr Shinkafi praised Governor Matawalle for the new security initiative of taking the fight to the bandits’ camps.

He said that several bandits had been neutralised by the security forces as law and order is gradually returning to the state.

“The state government is being challenged by paucity of funds. We appeal for more support from public-spirited individuals and groups,” he said.

NAN reports that Governor Matawalle disbanded the CJTF and the volunteer group shortly after he assumed office in 2019.

Mr Matawalle alleged that some of them were responsible for the violent conflict between the Fulani and Hausa in Zamfara.

On September 2, the Nigerian Communications Commission, (NCC) in a letter titled “Re: Shutdown of All Telecom Sites in Zamfara State” said the pervading security situation in Zamfara necessitated an immediate shut down of all telecom services in the state from September 3.

The NCC said this was to enable relevant security agencies to carry out required activities towards addressing the security challenges in the state.

(NAN)

