The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has received 471,384 online applications in the last seven days of its ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration.

The commission in its new statistics released on Monday, also revealed that a total of 4,225,749 persons have participated in the exercise as 931,768 persons completed both physical and online registration.

While the online registration commenced exactly eleven weeks ago, the physical exercise started seven weeks ago.

A total of 10,221 persons living with disabilities completed the exercise out of the 50,395 applicants.

Despite its suspension of physical registration exercise last week in Anambra State in compliance with Section 9(5) of Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the data also shows that the number of persons who completed registration, both online and physically, almost doubled in the last one week.

A total of 49,658 persons completed the CVR exercise as at 6 September in the state while the latest statistics put the figure at 138,795 ahead of its November governorship election.

Osun, Edo top chart

The state distribution of the online CVR exercise released by the commission showed that Osun State maintained the highest number of fresh registrants with 402,617 followed by Edo and Bayelsa with 223,009 and 216,280 registrants respectively.

Borno, Yobe and Kebbi states have the lowest number of registrants with 11,612, 13,176 and 17,191, respectively.