The Kano State Government has directed traditional rulers to monitor all transactions in landed properties in the state.

The spokesperson of the Office of the Secretary to Kano State Government, Musa Muhammad, announced this in a statement on Friday.

He said the directive is to prevent bandits fleeing from military onslaughts in neighbouring states from relocating to Kano.

Armed bandits are reportedly fleeing Zamfara where the military is carrying out an offensive against them. The government of Jigawa State had also warned Fulani leaders against harbouring bandits fleeing the state.

Kano and Jigawa are relatively peaceful and have not recorded many cases of banditry, unlike other states in the Northwest of Nigeria.

Mr Muhammad said property agents must obtain clearance from traditional rulers or their representatives before selling or renting out a house or parcel of land to any individual or group.

“Government has directed that no house, property or land should be rented out or sold to any individual or group without prior due reference to and clearance by the District Head or his accredited representative.

“This directive is sequel to the sustained military operations against bandits and other criminal elements in many parts of the country in line with the commitment of the Federal Government to end insurgency and banditry in some parts of the country, thereby compelling these criminal elements to reportedly look for safe havens in other neighbouring states, including Kano State,” the official statement said.

The government warned property agents that non-compliance with the directive would be held as connivance with criminal elements to subvert the peace and security of the state.