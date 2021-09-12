ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerians in Diaspora (NIDO) Americas has stressed the need for the Federal Government to streamline the passport application process, to tackle the issue of fake web registration.

The Chairman of NIDO-Americas, Obed Monago, made the suggestion in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday night.

He spoke on the heels of the red flag raised by the Nigerian Consulate in New York warning against a fake website on registration and renewal of passports.

“It is really unfortunate about what is happening with obtaining Nigerian passport or renewing it.

“It does appear that some individuals in the Diaspora are capitalizing on the past disconnected and unconnected activities at some of our missions abroad to swindle others.

“The New York consulate just put out a public notice about an illegal website, setup by some mischief makers to swindle others.

“Government and the diplomatic missions abroad should work hard to streamline their activities, so that when one applies for a passport, one gets it and as when due.

“This way, there will be no room for such illegal practices to prosper. We seriously need to simplify the process and bring it at par with other countries”, Monago said.

NAN reports that NIDO is a legal name that is exclusive to Nigerians in Diaspora organisations in Europe, Americas, Asia, Oceania and Africa.

The organisation is designed to harness and galvanise professionals and financial resources of Nigerians to promote the socio-economic development of the country.

