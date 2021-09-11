ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Kano have rescued a day-old baby stolen at the Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital in Nassarawa, Kano.

Abdullahi Kiyawa, the police spokesperson in the state, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Friday.

He named the suspected thieves as Abubakar Sadiq and his wife, Maryam Sadiq, of Rijiyar Zaki Quarters, Kano.

It was gathered that the couple had been desperate for a male child.

According to the police, on Wednesday, one Rabi’u Muhammad of Gayawa quarters, Ungogo local government area reported that one of his newly-born male twins was found missing at the hospital.

Mr Muhammad said the baby was taken from his sister in-law at the corridor of the maternity ward while she was asleep.

Mr Kiyawa said upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Dikko, sent detectives to the hospital.

“The team immediately stormed the scene and launched a search. The Hospital was sealed off and thoroughly combed, but the child could not be found immediately.

“Sustained efforts coupled with intelligence sharing led to the arrest of one Maryam Sadiq, ‘f’, 22 years old, and her husband, one Abubakar Sadiq, ‘m’, 50 years old, all of Rijiyar Zaki Quarters, Kano.

“The Child was recovered from them in their home.

“On preliminary investigation, Maryam confessed that the child was taken away from Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital, Kano and that she carried out the act under the influence of her husband, who has been longing for a male child.”

The police spokesperson said the newborn has been reunited with his parents, and the Commissioner of Police has ordered the transfer of the case to the Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

He said the suspects would be charged to court after the investigation.