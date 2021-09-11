The Niger State Police Command says it has rescued the kidnapped traditional ruler of Wawa in Borgu Local Government of Niger.
Mahmud Aliyu, the victim, was kidnapped by heavily armed gunmen on Sunday at his palace at about 10 p.m.
The Police spokesperson in the state, DSP. Wassiu Abiodun, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Saturday.
Mr Abiodun said that the royal father was rescued on Friday at about 19:30 hours, after a sustained effort of the Police, military and vigilante.
Mr Aliyu is currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed facility.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION