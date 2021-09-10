ADVERTISEMENT

The forensic firm employed by the Lagos State Government to investigate last year’s Lekki shooting incident of October 20, has said it could not determine the authenticity of footages of the incident presented to the panel by the Lekki Concession Company (LCC).

The forensic firm, Sentinel Forensics Ltd, appeared before the judicial panel on Friday to give the report of their findings on the Lekki incident.

The report of the forensic investigation, which has lasted for more than 10 months, was also presented to the panel.

The head of the team at Sentinel Forensics Ltd, Joseph Kayode, said “the authenticity of the video evidence tendered by the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) could not be determined.”

Mr Kayode said the video’s authenticity could not be determined because the forensic company did not have access to the servers from which the source recording was made.

The forensic team had earlier received footages tendered by the LCC, the Nigerian Army and other evidence in the Lekki shooting matter for investigation. The materials included about six bullet shells that were recovered by members of the judicial panel, when they visited the scene on October 30, last year.

The 24-hour video tendered by the LCC before the panel showed protesters gathered at the Lekki toll gate. The footage became grainy at nightfall, around the period when soldiers opened fire on the protesters.

Presenting the report of the forensic investigation, Mr Kayode said his firm was engaged to review material footage from LCC as well as any other evidence recovered from the scene by panel members, and give detailed expert opinions.

“The team also received evidence submitted by the Nigerian army including four ammunition, one which was 7.62 by 39 mm which was fired and another unexpended, as well as one 7.62 by 51mm unexpended round and another expended blank cartridge case.”

Aside from not being able to determine the authenticity of the LCC video, Mr Kayode said “another finding from the experts also reveals that there was no hash value from the source device to be used for comparison after the forensic imaging and hash value were created from the digital evidence tendered by the LCC.”

He added that the team was unable to determine the method of extraction used for the video and CCTV system information from the recording device.

The expert said “an extensive visual examination of the video evidence did not show any signs of being doctored as to time frame and pixel, suggesting its integrity.”

Speaking on the issue of shooting, Mr Kayode said there was no apparent sign of damage around the Lekki toll gate area due to discharge of live ammunition.

He also explained that a thorough examination of the surrounding area and edifice of the Admiralty Plaza showed extensive vandalism and arson.

The counsels to the Lagos State Government, #EndSars protesters, and the NBA, who were all present at the panel made various applications, leading to the adjournment of the exercise.

Doris Okuwobi, a retired judge heading the panel, adjourned the matter till September 11 to enable the lawyers obtain the report, study it and cross-examine the witness.