In compliance with a recent court judgement, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially recognised Valentine Ozigbo as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 6 November election in Anambra State.

Giving the post-primary election legal tussles among its members in the state, the commission had refrained from listing any candidate from the party in its approved list of governorship candidates for the forthcoming election in the state.

In a more recent injunction on the intra-party tussle , the Court of Appeal, last Friday, ordered INEC to announce Mr Ozigbo as the lawful candidate of the PDP as it dismissed the primary that produced Ugochukwu Uba as the party flagbearer.

Mr Ozigbo emerged from the primary election conducted by the Ndubuisi Nwobu-led National Working Committee (NWC) on 26 June.

In a statement on Thursday, the INEC spokesperson, Festus Okoye, said the commission had complied with the Appeal Court order.

“The Commission was served with two judgments of the Court of Appeal (Awka Judicial Division) in respect of the candidature of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Anambra Governorship election.

“The Court has ordered the Commission to recognize and publish the name of Mr. Valentine Ozigbo as the Governorship candidate. Earlier, the party had substituted its Deputy Governorship candidate within the deadline provided by law,” Mr Okoye said.

Alongside Mr Ozigbo, the commission recognised a 64-year-old Lilian Enemo as the party’s deputy governorship candidate.

Mr Okoye said the commission will publish the final list of candidates on 7 October as provided for in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election.

Mr Ozigbo was also officially recognised at the PDP 93th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at its headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

In his remarks, he vowed to give the election all he has to secure victory for the party.

“I’m here to also make a pledge that we will put in everything we have to ensure we regain the lost glory in Anambra state and PDP will take over this year,” he said.