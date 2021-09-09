The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated its National Campaign Council for the 6 November Anambra governorship election.

The PDP acting National Chairman, Yemi Akinwonmi, inaugurated the council on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Akinwonmi said the party was optimistic that the members of the council “who were carefully selected” were competent enough to deliver the state back to PDP.

“I call on all members of the council and Ndi Anambra to close ranks and deliver the state to the PDP family. The cooperation of all and sundry is expected for the actualisation of PDP’s dream.

“I will like to seize this opportunity to appreciate on behalf of the PDP, all the aspirants, who dramatically contested with the candidate, your spirit of sportsmanship is wonderful. I call on you to deliver Anambra to PDP.

“We call on all of us to set aside differences and look at the PDP and Nigeria above personal consideration. Anambra is winnable for PDP,” Mr Akinwonmi said.

READ ALSO:

The Deputy Chairman of the Council and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta said PDP would win the poll.

Mr Okowa said the state had always been under the PDP, until recently, when the party had issues there.

“We want to reassure the party that we are going to put in all efforts to ensure that we reconcile everyone.

“We will go into that election as one finitely we are going to win that election by the special grace of God.

“We know our people in Anambra are party people. We know also that there have been issues in the past, those issues that divided us.

“We are going to work day and night to ensure that we all step out from our comfort zones and step into the field to talk to the people and to win back all who have left the party, as much as possible,” Mr Okowa said.

He ruled out rigging in the election going by the introduction of new technology by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“ I am glad that INEC itself has come out with a new device of the Anambra election and it will be tested first in Delta on Saturday.

“I am told ahead of the election in Delta on Saturday that it will not be possible for anybody to rig election because there will be no use of incidence forms.

“It is either your biometrics or your facial is captured or else you will not be allowed to vote.

“Going to communicate to the people at the grassroots and we know that we as a party own the grassroots in Anambra,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Okowa assured that the council would work with the state campaign council to deliver the state back to the PDP.

Valentine Ozigbo, the PDP governorship candidate for the poll, expressed gratitude to the party for finding him worthy of being its candidate.

He also commended party leaders, councils both at the national and state level as well as the people of the state for their support.

Mr Ozigbo pledged not to disappoint the party, promising to ensure the dividends of democracy to the peoples are delivered, if elected.

“I am here pledge a pledge that we will put in everything we have to ensure we regain the lost glory in Anambra and the PDP will take over the state this year.

“I am also pledging a pledge (sic) that not only are we going to win, but we will do our best to ensure not just to deliver dividends of a democracy, but we ensure that we set a standard of governance in Anambra.

“Anambra people, if you’re listening to me today, your victory is here, your freedom is here, development is on the way.

“I recalled the joy that erupted when I was announced as the candidate. The greater joy will erupt on November 6, when I will emerge as a good governor of Anambra,” Mr Ozigbo said.

NAN)