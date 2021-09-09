ADVERTISEMENT

Hunters in Ogun State have secured the release of Fasasi Olanigan, a retired lecturer of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State, who was kidnapped on Wednesday by gunmen.

The victim’s younger brother, Abass Olanigan, confirmed the rescue by the hunters in Isaga axis where the kidnapping took place. He said that after intensive combing of the forest by the hunters, the kidnappers abandoned the victim and fled.

Mr Olanigan, who was kidnapped while driving from Abeokuta to Imasai town in Ogun State, has been reunited with his family after receiving treatment in a hospital.

It was gathered that the kidnappers had contacted the family on Wednesday night and demanded N25 million before they would release Mr Olanigan.

The hunters, who rescued him, took him to the traditional ruler of Isaga, and later to the police station. Afterwards, Mr Olanigan was moved to a private hospital in Abeokuta, for treatment, following injuries sustained from the treatment the bandits meted on him. The kidnappers had dragged him into the bush after flagging down his car.