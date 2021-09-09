ADVERTISEMENT

An officer of the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority has been caught in a viral video on Facebook beating up a car driver in public.

One Hosea Parah who posted the video did not state the reason for the scuffle.

An officer could also be heard in the video calling on his colleagues to separate the fight.

After the video went viral, many commentators have appealed to the state government to look into the issue and sanction the aggressor officer.

“This officer needs to be sanctioned. It is not right for law enforcement officer to fight in that manner,” @sabo said

“This is quite bad and disgraceful, the management of Kastlea should check the excesses of these officers. Some of them need training to understand how to manage people. This is bad,” @steven said.

Another commentator called on the state government to remove bad officers from the agency, saying many of them are not being professional in their job.

A senior officer of the agency who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on phone said the agency was looking at the video and the conduct of the officer involved.

The agency was established in 2017 by Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Their duties include educating and enlightening vehicle users and the general public on the proper way to use public roads in the state.