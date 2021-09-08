ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen on Wednesday kidnapped a retired lecturer of Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State, who was reportedly travelling from Abeokuta to Imasai town in Ogun State.

Fasasi Olanigan, who lives in Abeokuta, was with another occupant in his car when he was seized at the Isaga axis of the road by the gunmen

Mr Olanigan’s wife said the incident occurred at about 2 p.m. As of the time of this report, she said a report had been made at Lafenwa Police Headquarters and the kidnappers were yet to contact the family

The victim’s friend, who was in the Toyota Verso car during the incident and narrowly escaped, thereafter, raised the alarm to inform the family and friends of the kidnap.

A brother of the victim, Abass Olanigan, a retired Permanent Secretary in the Ogun State Civil Service, also confirmed the incident, adding that the kidnappers emerged from the bush to kidnap Mr Olanigan. He described the incident as worrisome because the victim, after his retirement in Offa, decided to relocate to a “more peaceful” Ogun State.

Following the incident, hunters in the neighbouring community made efforts to comb the bush, having seen the footprints of the kidnappers. Their attempts yielded little result, as of the time of filing this report.

Efforts to speak with Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in the state, were unsuccessful.