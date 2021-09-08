ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos have arrested three suspects who allegedly conspired to murder a 27-year-old Uber driver, Morenikeji Stephen, and made away with his Toyota Corolla saloon car.

This was contained in a statement released on Wednesday, by Adekunle Ajisebutu, the police spokesperson.

Mr Ajisebutu said the suspects “gruesomely murdered” the driver and were arrested by detectives attached to the Meiran Police Division in the state.

The police said the suspects requested the service of the Uber driver online, lured him to the Meiran area and strangled him to death.

“The suspects, after the dastardly act, dumped his body on the Abule Egba bridge, along the Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway and made away with his Toyota Corolla Saloon car with Reg. No. KSF 830 GX.

“Following a report by the victim’s fiancée at the Police Division on 6th September, 2021, detectives immediately put in motion investigation mechanisms which led to the arrest of the suspects in their criminal hideouts, and recovery of the stolen car,” the statement reads.

The suspects are Rilwan Nasiru, 27, Sodiq Taiwo, 23, and Oladimeji, 20.

Mr Ajisebutu, a chief superintendent of police, said the police commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, was pleased with the arrest of the suspects, though saddened by the incident.

The police boss has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and prosecution.

Mr Odumosu commiserated with the victim’s family, and assured that no stone would be left unturned to diligently prosecute the case.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that 186 murder suspects were arrested in Lagos between January and August this year, with a number of them being prosecuted in court.