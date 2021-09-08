ADVERTISEMENT

A gang of suspected gunmen on Tuesday killed a tipper driver, Tajudeen Adelanwa, popularly called ‘Olota’ at Oke-Ata junction of Ibara-Orile road in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

A family member of the deceased, Haruna Yusuf, said the incident occurred at about 7 p.m. He said the deceased was having a conversation with his colleagues by the roadside when the gunmen opened fire on him.

Mr Yusuf said ‘Olota’ was hit in the stomach and was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Abeokuta where he died.

As of the time of filing this report, the corpse has been transferred to State Hospital, Abeokuta, to extract the bullet and conduct a post mortem.

Mr Yusuf said the report of the incident was made at Lafenwa police station.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the incident, and added that investigation has commenced.

It was gathered that the deceased, a father of two girls aged 12 and 6, lost his wife two years ago. Burial arrangements, according to Islamic rights, are ongoing as of the time of filing this report.