The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has allayed the fears of some residents of Tirwun quarters in Bauchi metropolis over the siting of five gas plants.

The operations controller of the DPR, Abdullahi Iliyasu, spoke on the matter in Bauchi on Tuesday.

“All the plants were established after rigorous assessment and evaluation of the safety of the environment and the people.

“An environmental Impact Assessment was carried out before the plants were approved.

“The DPR embarked on a sensitisation tour of filling stations and existing Liquefied Petroleum Gas plants (LPGs) on strict adherence to safety measures.

“We sensitised operators of filling stations, gas plants and the general public on the need for strict adherence and observance of safety measures in their stations,” he said.

He urged consumers of LPG to always check the expiry date of their gas cylinder before purchase, buy gas from certified gas plants and follow safety rules while refilling their cylinders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some residents of Tirwun and ATBU Kari Estate Staff Quarters in Bauchi metropolis, appealed to the concerned authorities to, as a matter of urgency, put a stop to the construction of a gas plant by a private energy company, Action Energy Nigeria Limited, in their area.

The residents, while addressing journalists, said building the gas plants were not only hazardous but also dangerous.

The spokesperson of the residents, Muhammad Gurama, who was in the company of Muhammad Chiroma, Mubarak Hamza, and Abdulmalik Yalwa, said that the gas plant will be sharing the same premises with a fuel station.

