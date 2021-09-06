ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano State Fire Service has rescued a 60-year old man, Adamu Manjo, trapped in a well at Dandishe Quarters in Dala Local Government Area of the state.

Saminu Abdullahi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the service, stated this in a statement he signed and released to reporters on Monday in Kano.

Me Abdullahi explained in the statement that the incident happened on Monday morning.

“We received a distress call from one Zakari Abdulkadir at about 10:02 a.m., and immediately; we sent our rescue team to the scene at about 10:11a.m.,” he said.

He said that Mr Manjo was hired 0 by Abubakar Shehu-Musa to dig out sand for him but he got trapped in the well.

Me Abdullahi added that the victim was brought out from the well alive and had been handed over to Abubakar Shehu-Musa of Dandishe Quarters.

