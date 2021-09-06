ADVERTISEMENT

A Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Monday ordered that a 47-year-old man, Abodurin Ohai, who pleaded guilty to aiding a suspect to escape, be remanded in a correctional centre.

Me Ohai had stood as a surety for his brother, Olatunbosun, in a case of conspiracy, burglary and robbery and was granted bail by the court.

The Chief Magistrate, Fadaunsi Adefioye, who gave the order, adjourned the case until October 13, for mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the surety aided the escape of the suspect from lawful custody in a case of conspiracy, burglary and stealing.

ALSO READ: Court orders judge accused of trespass to file defence in N25million suit

He said that the surety, thereby, obstructed, prevented and perverted the course of justice.

Me Okuiomose said that the surety entered into bond for the forfeiture of the sum of N100,000 in the case between Commissioner of Police and the accused reported by Oguntande Wole, the complainant.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 107 and 97 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)