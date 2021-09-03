ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government has approved a new salary structure for staff of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), seven months after the staff protested over poor funding.

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, announced the approval in Abuja on Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari transferred the commission to the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy in October 2020.

On January 7, the staff of NIMC embarked on a strike over poor staff welfare and their exposure to COVID-19 during the NIN enrollment.

Mr Pantami said the new condition of service and salary scale raised the total NIMC personnel cost by 200 per cent.

He advised the board and management of the commission to ensure the funds are judiciously used for the purposes intended, and tasked members of staff to justify the gesture of the federal government.

The acting chairman of NIMC’s governing board, Bello Gwandu, said there had been unsuccessful attempts since 2010 to attain better welfare for the NIMC workforce.

“Since 2010 we have been galvanizing efforts to ensure a positive change in the fortunes of NIMC’s workforce, but each time we take one successful step forward, there appears to be multiple gridlocks impeding our pace,” he said.