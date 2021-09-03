The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has published its draft regulatory instruments on SIM registration and replacement.
The publication on the commission’s website is to enable users make contributions where necessary ahead of the release of a final regulation.
This was disclosed Friday in a statement by the spokesperson of the NCC, Ikechukwu Adinde.
The regulatory instruments require Nigerians and other “stakeholders” to comment on the registration of telephone subscribers regulations, SIM replacement guidelines and spectrum trading guidelines.
The instruments are published under the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 (the Act) in accordance to Section 57 of the Act.
The NCC also announced the date for public inquiry sessions. All three activities are expected to hold Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
It said interested stakeholders are, by the notice, invited to make written submissions on the subject and participate in the public inquiries.
Details of the virtual meeting will be forwarded to interested attendees prior to the public inquiries.
“All submissions must reach the Commission on or before Friday, September 24, 2021 and should be addressed to:
The Executive Vice Chairman
Nigerian Communications Commission
Plot 423, Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, Abuja
ATTN: Director, Legal and Regulatory Services.
