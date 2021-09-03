ADVERTISEMENT

Ganiyu Oboh, a professor of applied biochemistry at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), has emerged Nigeria’s best researcher according to the 2021 Alper-Doger Scientific Index.

From being ranked the number one in food science in Nigeria and number six on the World’s list of Top 2 per cent scientists’ in the ranking released by Stanford University, United States of America, Mr Oboh also emerged Africa’s best biochemist.

The global ranking, which is based on the scientific performance and the added value of the scientific productivity of individual scientists, also ranked a professor from the University of Ibadan (UI), Olatunbi Farombi, and another from University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, Enugu State, Obinna Onwujekwe, as the second and third respectively.

About Oboh

Mr Oboh, who became a professor in 2012, joined the Department of Biochemistry, FUTA in 1997 as a graduate assistant, the same institution where he bagged his first degree in Biochemistry in 1992, Masters Technology and Ph.D. degrees in Applied Biochemistry in 1997 and 2002 respectively.

He proceeded to the Universidade Federal de Santa Maria, Santa Maria RS, Brazil, for his post-doctoral training in Biochemical Toxicology in 2005 and his second post-doctoral training in Food Biochemistry & Toxicology at Technische Universität Dresden, Germany, between 2007 and 2008.

About Alper-Doger Scientific Index

The AD Scientific Index (Alper-Doger Scientific Index) is a ranking and analysis system based on the scientific performance and the added value of the scientific productivity of individual scientists.

The index provides rankings of institutions based on the scientific characteristics of affiliated scientists.

One of the major differences of the AD Scientific Index is the provision of the last five years’ scores and the total scores of the h-index and the i10 index, and the total and last five years’ number of citations.

Thus, scientists and universities can obtain their academic rankings and monitor developments in the ranking over time.

UI ranks ‘best institution’

For the institutional ranking, UI was ranked Nigeria’s best, followed by the UNN, University of Calabar, Cross River State; FUTA and Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

The “AD Scientific Index” provides both the ranking and analysis results, which reveals the competence of institutions to attract prized scientists and the ability of institutions to encourage advances and retain scientists.