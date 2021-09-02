ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogun Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service said it impounded 4,138 (50kg) bags of smuggled rice and 592 jerry cans of fuel in August.

The command said this on Thursday during a monthly scorecard briefing held at the Command’s headquarters in Idiroko border area of the state.

During the briefing, the command also confirmed the seizure of 830 cartons of frozen poultry products, 15 vehicles, used foreign clothes, bags, shoes, illicit drugs and others.

In the month under review, the agency put the cumulative duty paid value of all its seizures at N72.5 million.

The Comptroller, Peter Kolo, stated that the command generated a sum of N1,997,500 from the auction of seized petroleum products and scrap metals, saying the Ogun State borders are still closed to customs operations.

“The command has made significant progress in its anti-smuggling operations in the state during the month of August, 2021, with a total record of 95 seizures,” Mr Kolo said.

Other items impounded during the period under review include six sacks of cannabis sativa and other illicit drugs, six bales and 15 sacks of used clothings, six sacks and 90 pieces of used handbags, six sacks and 34 pairs of used shoes, 592 kegs of petroleum products of 25 litres each and many other items.

Mr Kolo commended the officers’ gallantry “in the face of sustained intimidation and unwarranted attacks by desperate dare devil smugglers.”

He urged them to maintain a high level of professionalism in carrying out their statutory duties.

Mr Kolo also appreciated sister security agencies, traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders for “their synergy and collaboration with the NCS.”

He added that 20 suspected smugglers had been dragged to court over illegal importation of contraband.

He spoke further that the campaign of calumny and blackmail against the command by some students or any other group and their sponsors would not discourage their resolve to succeed in the battle against “enemies of the state.”

The customs boss’ comment about the students was in reaction to the latter’s allegation that the agencies’ unprofessionalism was responsible for the influx of smuggled arms in the state.