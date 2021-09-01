ADVERTISEMENT

The United Nations says Nigeria is faced with a lot of human rights violations.

Edward Kallon, UN Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator, said despite Nigeria’s ratification of all UN human rights treaties, there exist gaps in other global legal instruments.

Mr Kallon, who was represented by Peter Hawkins, spoke on Tuesday at a UN and partners dialogue on human rights priorities in Nigeria in Abuja.

Despite that the Nigerian constitution has elaborate provisions for human rights, Mr Kalon said “Nigeria faces a myriad of human rights challenges”.

He also offered to help address “protracted human rights crisis.”

“We recognise the gaps that Nigeria has to key treaty bodies,” Mr Kallon observed.

He pledged the global human rights body’s commitment to addressing the gaps in key legal documents “in a timely fashion.”

Similarly, the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, said the dialogue was long overdue and could not have come at a better time.

“This is because the country continues to face numerous human rights challenges in the face of activities of both state and non – state actors and we must as a people think outside the box for viable solutions out of this conundrum,” Mr Ojukwu said.

The NHRC in collaboration with the UN Women civil society organisations organised the two-day dialogue.

Nigeria’s worsening human rights record

In recent times, the civic and human rights space in Nigeria has shrunk drastically.

From outright disregard for court orders to incarceration of protesters and human rights campaigners by Nigeria’s security forces, the Muhammadu Buhari-led government has gained notoriety in lack of respect for rule of law.

But the Nigerian Army, which has been fingered by Amnesty International and other rights groups for gross violation of human rights, says it has “conducted itself well.”

The Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya, who was represented by Peter Elayo, said “despite operational challenges, Nigerian Army has conducted itself well in all theatre operations”.

“The Army intends to sustain its respect for human rights,” Mr Yahaya said while delivering a goodwill message.