The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved a new National Policy for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Nigeria.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the end of meeting of the Council at the State House, Abuja,

The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister, who was excited at the approval, described it as a milestone in the determination of the government to bring succour to displaced persons.

“Today at Council the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, presented a memo for the approval of a draft national policy on internally displaced persons in Nigeria,” Mrs Farouq said.

“I must say that today is a great day for the ministry and the government because this administration has reached another milestone for the purpose of internally displaced persons.

“The National Policy on Internal Displacements provides a platform for all relevant actors in the humanitarian and development space to key in and contribute towards a common goal.”

According to the minister, the overall goal of the policy is to strengthen the institutional mechanism and frameworks for the realisation of the rights, dignity and wellbeing of vulnerable populations through the mitigation of impact and achievement of durable solutions to internal displacements in Nigeria.

“With the approval of the policy, a multi-sectorial structure will fully emerge, which will ensure a coordinated, operational and strategic response to all the humanitarian challenges our great nation is facing,” she said.

In 2003, the federal government constituted a committee to draft a National Policy on IDPs with a view to assisting in registration and issuance of identity cards, prevention or reduction in instances of internal displacement and allocation of responsibilities to agencies and organs of government and non-government actors.

The assignment of the committee led to a National Policy on IDPs which was presented to the government in 2011.