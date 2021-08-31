ADVERTISEMENT

Though it appeared done and dusted before now, Cristiano Ronaldo has just signed the contract with Manchester United as he returns to the club after more than a decade.

United, on Tuesday, expressed great delight as they confirmed the official signing of the Portuguese star from Juventus.

The club revealed that an initial two-year contract with an option of another one was agreed upon and signed by Ronaldo.

The club wrote: “Manchester United is delighted to confirm the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year, subject to international clearance.

“Cristiano, a five-time Ballon D’or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the UEFA European Championship for his native Portugal.

“Cristiano is the first player to win leagues in three different countries, he was also the highest goalscorer in last season’s Serie A and won the golden boot at this year’s European Championship.

As expected, Ronaldo is very happy to be back at United and the 36-year-old is already itching to get down to business with his teammates.

He said: “Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday.

“I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I’m looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

In his first spell for Manchester United, Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games.