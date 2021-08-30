ADVERTISEMENT

The lead counsel representing the Premier Hospital, Abimbola Akeredolu, accused of unprofessional conduct in the death of popular Lagos-based chef, Peju Ugboma on Monday questioned the medical expertise of a witness, Oluwatosin Ajala.

During the coroner’s inquest investigating the cause of Mrs Ugboma’s death, which was held virtually, Mrs Akeredolu cross-examined Mr Ajala, a medical practitioner and member of the Royal College of Gynaecologists and Obstetricians in the UK.

The inquest was presided over by a Chief Magistrate, Mukaila Fadeyi, at the magistrate court in Ikeja, Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mrs Ugboma, 41, died on April 23 after her fibroid surgery at Premier Specialist Medical Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Her family had accused the hospital Premier of unprofessional conduct resulting in her untimely demise.

Cross-examination

At the resumed hearing, Mrs Akeredolu said Mr Ajala’s professional conduct was questionable.

She noted that Mr Ajala, the Ugboma family gynaecologist, who is the head of a clinical department in a UK medical facility had at a time faced an inquest and was “reprimanded” in the UK over the death of a twin.

“Does January 25 2017 mean anything to you?” Mrs Akeredolu asked the witness.

Mr Ajala in his response asked for clarification.

“At that inquest, you conceded that it was an error of judgment,” she said.

The coroner, Mr Fadeyi, however, objected to the line of questioning, saying it was of no use to the hearing.

This newspaper had reported that the husband of the deceased was informed that his wife would be transferred to Evercare Hospital in Lekki for a CT scan and possible dialysis following complications she had.

During his cross-examination, Mr Ajala said it is a common practice for hospitals carrying out such surgery to have a CT scan report.

But Mrs Akeredolu questioned if he was referring to hospitals in Nigeria or the UK.

Mr Ajala said he was referring to hospitals in the UK.

This newspaper also reported that a medical consultant, Ayoade Akere, had testified before a panel instituted by the Federal Competitions and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) in June that constant monitoring of the patient should have been done as a ‘proactive step.’

Meanwhile,the coroner has adjourned the hearing till Friday.