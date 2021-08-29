ADVERTISEMENT

There is confusion among stakeholders in the power sector following the furore generated by the conflicting information put out about a resolution by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on tariff hike.

A document marked 023/EKEDP/GMCLR/0025/2021, dated August 25, 2021 and signed by the General Manager, Loss Reduction, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Olumide Anthony-Jerome, had announced the Disco’s decision to raise tariffs.

In the document, widely circulated in the media at the weekend, the distribution company disclosed that the increase would be reflected on the energy bill for October 2021, which would represent energy consumption for September 2021.

“For metered customers with internal vending arrangements, we urge you to adjust the rates accordingly to reflect the new tariff increase as released by NERC,” the memo, purportedly issued by Eko Disco, read.

According to the document, the increase followed the approval by NERC.

“This increase is as a result of the nationwide mandate to implement the Service Based Tariff approved by our regulators (NERC),” it said.

But as stakeholders deliberated on the development, the Eko Disco in a statement signed by its Managing Director, Adeoye Fadeyibi, described the release as unsubstantiated and urged the public to disregard it.

“While we continue to review effective and regulatory strategies to manage the impact of changes to macro-economic indices affecting end-user tariffs, the general public will be duly informed, in the event of any changes to the end-user tariff,” the EKEDC boss said.

READ ALSO:

Last September, a tariff hike plan was implemented amidst controversies and rejection by members of the organised labour. The Nigerian government thereafter held talks with the unions, and the negotiations led to the introduction of rebate in the tariff and the freezing of an increase for Band E, representing customers with eight hour daily supply.

Another attempt was made to hike the tariff in January but the controversy that trailed it led to its suspension by the regulator.

It remains unclear whether an increase would be recorded in electricity tariff in September.

Attempts to speak to NERC officials on Sunday proved abortive.