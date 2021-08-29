ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Sunday led lawmakers to the palace of 21st Olu of Warri, Oba Tsola Emiko, Ogiame Atuwashe III.

Mr Gbajabiamila and his entourage prayed for a more peaceful and prosperous Itsekiri race under the new King.

