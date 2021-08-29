ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has released the statement below announcing that “it is the recipient of a grant from the UK government to support the project Strengthening the Delivery of Peace and Security in Nigeria (SDPS).”

Read the full statement below

Title: The Centre for Democracy and Development awarded FCDO grant to support “Strengthening the Delivery of Peace and Security in Nigeria” project

Abuja: The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) is excited to announce today that it is the recipient of a grant from the UK government to support the project Strengthening the Delivery of Peace and Security in Nigeria (SDPS).

Nigeria is burdened by an unprecedented array of overlapping security crises ranging from banditry to the spread of extremist jihadist movements. No corner of the country is spared by this surge in conflicts. This funding supports CDD’s well documented work in the areas of Peace and Security and will strengthen efforts to stem the surge of insecurity as well as to combat misinformation and disinformation which are often drivers of conflicts across the country.

“This grant could not possibly have come at a more symbolic time,” said Idayat Hassan, CDD’s Director. “Insecurity in Nigeria is currently at a scale that threatens the very fabric of our nationhood. With conflict manifesting in various forms in virtually all regions of the country, Nigeria has for decades not been as vulnerable as it currently is. Our SDPS project will not only enhance the public’s understanding of the drivers of these conflicts, but will also counter emotion-driven narratives with evidence-based analysis that will equip stakeholders with the timely understanding of issues needed to positively influence policy and entrench lasting peace in the country.”

In addition to countering sensationalist narratives in the media and public discourse, the key objectives of the project will be geared towards strengthening the nexus between knowledge creation, public awareness, and policy decision-making in addressing insecurity and conflict in Nigeria. To that end, the funding will leverage partnerships with influential media organisations to commission the production of special investigative reports as well as regular radio programming to advance evidence-based understandings of the conflicts. This funding will also advance activities that drive the uptake of new knowledge by policy makers within relevant and influential policy institutions.

About Centre for Democracy and Development

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) is an independent, non-profit organization that conducts research, training, advocacy, and capacity building. It was founded in the United Kingdom in 1997 and registered in Lagos in 1999. Since its establishment, the organisation’s goal has been to mobilize global opinion and resources for democratic development while also providing an independent space for critical reflection on the challenges to West African democratization and development processes. Its mission is to be the prime catalyst and facilitator for strategic analysis and capacity building for sustainable democracy and development in West Africa. The Centre has an established track record in capacity building and policy advocacy, and has also remained a research reference point on democratic governance, human security, people-centered development, and human rights.

About FCDO

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) is a department of the Government of the United Kingdom. It was created on 2 September 2020 through the merger of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) and the Department for International Development (DFID). In Nigeria the FCDO supports good governance, peace and stability through a range of programmatic, diplomatic and operational partnerships and initiatives. Their work across these themes is structured around four strategic goals: promoting inclusive and accountable democratic and governance institutions; furthering human rights, social inclusion and social protection; support to security and justice mechanisms, and tackling crime and corruption; and strengthening conflict prevention, mitigation and resolution.

Signed:

Idayat Hassan,

Director