President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family, friends and associates of legendary musician and multi-talented artiste, Victor Uwaifo, who passed on Saturday.

The president in a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja, noted that the deceased left a legacy of successes in many areas of life, including academia and administration.

Mr Buhari joined the Nigerian music industry and performing artistes, home and abroad, in mourning the former first Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism (Edo), who was also the first musician and instrumentalist to be given National Honours Merit, Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) in 1983.

The president believed the renowned musician, with global appeal and recognitions, lived for many firsts, which include invitation to the State House by four presidents and Heads of State, and winner of a gold disc in Africa for his song, “Joromi’’, released in 1965 at the age of 24.

He noted the glory that Mr Uwaifo brought to Nigeria through his international tours “and the active role he played in national development, returning to school to get a first degree at age 54 with first class honours, masters degree at 56, and a doctorate at 77.’’

Mr Buhari prayed for the soul of the departed musician, writer, sculptor, musical instrument inventor and university lecturer, knowing the entire country, particularly the music industry, would sorely miss him.

(NAN)