The embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has denied stepping down from his position.

A statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, on Saturday, said Mr Secondus was absent from the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in obedience to the interim order by the Cross River State High Court, Calabar, restraining him from functioning in that position.

The court issued the order on Friday.

It would be the third time in one week that courts in the country would issue orders on Mr Secondus.

A Rivers High Court sitting in Port Harcourt had on Monday restrained Mr Secondus from parading himself himself as the PDP national chairman.

Four days later, a Kebbi State High Court sitting in Birnin-Kebbi reinstated him.

As a result of the latest order by the Cross River High Court, Mr Secondus had earlier on Saturday asked his deputy (South), Yemi Akinwonmi, to preside over the NEC meeting held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

In the statement, Mr Secondus said his four- year mandate would expire in December having been elected on December 10, 2017.

Meanwhile, the NEC, at its meeting on Saturday, confirmed that the national convention would hold in Abuja on October 30 and 31 to elect new members of the national Working committee.

Read the full statement below.

Secondus has not stepped down.

…..just obeying Calabar Court interim order.

The media office of Prince Uche Secondus wishes to correct erroneous news circulating that he has stepped down as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Prince Secondus by his unavoidable absence at the party’s National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting on Saturday was merely obeying an interim order from Cross River state High Court.

As a law abiding citizen who has been an adherent of rule of law as a basis for democracy stayed away in respect for the courts.

Prince Secondus’ four year mandate to lead the party given on December 10, 2017 ends by December, 2021.

By this release, media office wishes to urge media houses and members of the public particularly beloved members of PDP to disregard any news suggesting that he has stepped down.

Signed.

Ike Abonyi

SA Media