The Committee on Prison Reforms and Decongestion has freed Rahma Hussein, a young woman accused of killing her husband to protest her forced marriage.

Ms Hussein allegedly committed the said offence in 2014. She stabbed her newlywed husband, Tijjani Basiru, to death at Darmanawa quarters, in Tarauni local government area of Kano.

She was 16 when she committed the offence. She was charged for culpable homicide and pleaded not guilty.

In 2018, Justice R. A. Sadik ordered her “detained at the pleasure of the governor of the state” because she was forcefully married and committed the offence at the age of 16.

The prison reform committee, led by Justice Ishaq Bello, also facilitated the release of 30 other inmates from various custodial centres in the state.

The spokesperson, Kano correctional centre, Musbahu Kofar-Nasarawa, in a statement on Saturday, said Ms Hussein’s release on Friday was “based on the recommendation from the officials of the correctional centre who attested to her sound character.”

The committee also advised Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who holds the power of prerogative of mercy on her judgement, to consider the circumstances that led her to commit the offence and grant her pardon.