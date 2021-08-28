The 9th Edition of the Norbert Zongo Award for exceptional photojournalists and cartoonists was on Saturday announced by its organisers, The National Press Centre- Norbert Zongo (CNP-NZ).

The prize is an award of excellence to reward the best works in that category of artistry and others. As usual, it would also be awarded alongside other ones for exceptional investigative investigative journalistic pieces.

The prize is open to all the professionals in Africa or those collaborating with the African press.

The works in French or English can be sent by e-mail to: cnpress@cnpress-zongo.org or cnpnzongo@gmail.com and originals by regular post.

The investigative journalism competition will be in three categories: Newspapers, Radio and Television and Online press.

The organisers have fixed the deadline for submission via its portal as Saturday, October 16, 2021.

The prize will be awarded during the 9th edition of the International Festival of Freedom of Expression and Press – FILEP 2019, scheduled November 10 to 13, 2021 in Ouagadougou.

The prize was initiated in honour of a journalist, Norbert Zongo, who was killed while conducting an investigation into the unresolved death of David Ouédraogo, driver of François Compaoré, the younger brother of President Blaise Compaoré of Burkina Faso.

Despite death threats, the late Zongo reportedly continued his investigation until he was murdered.

Full text of press release below:

The Centre National de Presse Norbert Zongo (CNP-NZ) is pleased to bring to the attention of all professional photographers, and cartoonists (working in a press organ or Freelance) that it organizes as part of the 9th edition of the International Festival of Freedom of Expression and Press (FILEP) which will be held from November 10 to 13, 2021 in Ouagadougou, a competition to reward the best works in press photo and cartoon.

The competition has two (02) categories: the “press photos” category and the “press cartoons” category.

Cartoonists, and photojournalists employed in a press organ in Africa or Freelancers regularly collaborating with press organs in Africa can take part in the competition.

To this end, the CNP-NZ invites photographers, and cartoonists to submit works on the theme “At the crossroads of health, security, political and technological change crises, let’s build resilient media at the service of African citizens”.

For the “press photos” category, each photojournalist is invited to submit a maximum of three (03) works, in jpg files of 24cmx30cm and in 300dpi weighing at least 3 MB. Regarding the “press cartoons” category, each cartoonist is invited to submit a maximum of three (03) works, in jpg files of 24cmx30cm and in 300dpi.

Applications must reach the Centre National de Presse Norbert Zongo, only electronically at the email address cnpress@cnpress-zongo.org or cnpnzongo@gmail.com no later than Saturday, October 16, 2021.

The rules of procedure available on the CNP-NZ website (www.cnpress-zongo.org) detail the conditions of participation.

For any information, please contact the Centre National de Presse Norbert Zongo at (+226) 25 34 41 89 or (+226) 25 34 37 45 or cnpress@cnpress-zongo.org / cnpnzongo@gmail.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ouagadougou, August 13, 2021

For the CNP-NZ,

The President,

Siriki DRAME