Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have denied reports that they asked the embattled National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, to quit his position.

The governors denied the reports in a statement by the Director-General of the PDP Governors Forum, Cyril Maduabum, on Friday in Abuja.

The governors, during their meeting on Thursday, reportedly asked Mr Secondus to resign despite an order of a Kebbi State High Court reinstating him to the position.

The court reinstated him hours after he stepped aside following an order of the Rivers State High Court restraining him from parading himself as the national chairman of the main opposition party.

Mr Secondus had handed over to the deputy national chairman (South), Yemi Akinwonmi, that Thursday.

The governors explained in the statement that they “merely endorsed the NWC resolution adopting Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, the Deputy National Chairman, South as acting National Chairman of PDP, and the holding of the NEC meeting of PDP on Saturday, 28th August, 2021.”

Read the full statement:

PDP GOVERNORS FORUM DENIES ASKING SECONDUS TO QUIT

The PDP Governors Forum hereby categorically denies the insinuation in some media, that it had asked Prince Uche Secondus to quit as National Chairman of PDP, in spite of the Kebbi State High Court Order reinstating him.

The PDP Governors Forum at its emergency meeting on Thursday, 26th August, merely endorsed the NWC resolution adopting Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, the Deputy National Chairman, South as acting National Chairman of PDP, and the holding of the NEC meeting of PDP on Saturday, 28th August, 2021.

For the avoidance of doubt, this warped interpretation of the statement of the Chairman of the PDP-GF, Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal CFR, after their emergency meeting on Thursday is clearly mischievous. At the time Tambuwal spoke on Thursday night, the Kebbi State High Cout Order had not been received by the Forum, and consequently was not discussed or commented upon.

This clarification has become necessary to set the facts straight.

