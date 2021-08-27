ADVERTISEMENT

A young man, whose identity is still unknown but simply identified as Vigo, an Arsenal football club fan, was on Thursday stabbed to death in Lagos.

The crisis between Vigo and another young man, who was said to be drunk, had started in the early hours of the day at a newsstand around Vox Bus Stop, Lagos-Badagry expressway.

The two had reportedly engaged in a hot argument over Arsenal’s Tuesday’s drubbing of West Bromwich Albion football club, forcing the other man to break a bottle and stabbed him on the neck.

PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter, who witnessed the vengeance by the witnesses against the alleged murderer, was told that Vigo was pronounced dead at a private clinic he was taken to.

“So the other guys who took Vigo to the hospital were visibly angry when they learnt he was dead. They just returned to the scene where the attacker was still standing and he was violently attacked and beaten to stupor,” a witness who craved anonymity to avoid possible arrest by the police, told this reporter.

Attacker mobbed

The witness said as soon as Vigo’s sympathisers approached his attacker, they did not spare him, beating him with planks, machetes and knives.

“Vigo was an Arsenal fan, so he was arguing with this guy (referring to the mobbed man) and before we knew what was going on the guy broke a bottle and stabbed him on his neck.”

The source said it was not the first time the attacker would be accused of killing somebody in the area, saying “that was how he pushed Baba Ijebu to his death.”

“Whenever he is drunk or high on drugs he misbehaves and causes problems for us in this area.

“That was why the police officers were looking at him when he was being mobbed. Nothing will happen because the police will not do anything about it,” the source added.

Police intervene

Before PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter left the scene of the incident, the angry youths had started to make plans to set the attacker ablaze but the police officers from the Ojo Police Station stopped them.

They quickly rescued the almost lifeless man and put him in a bus and drove off. It was not clear where he was being taken to as of the time of filing this report.

Police react

When this newspaper contacted the Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos State, Adekunle Ajisebutu, a chief superintendent of police, he said he was yet to be briefed by the authorities at the Ojo police station.

He promised to get back to our reporter as soon as he was briefed.

He was, however, yet to get back as of the time of filing this report.