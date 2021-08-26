ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has issued the statement below to provide an update on its ongoing recruitment exercise.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW.

STATEMENT ON ICPC RECRUITMENT

The general public will recall that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) commenced a recruitment process early 2020.

For recruitment approval for less than 200 officers, the Commission received almost 400,000 applications from Nigerians. Subsequent to COVID-19 pandemic, the government suspended the process.

In mid 2021, the Commission obtained approval to complete the process. In order to give every applicant a fair chance and at the same time get the best, ICPC decided to apply online tests to prune down the number of applicants, using international best practices.

Through the service of a recruitment consultant, the Commission has so far conducted a number of rounds of on-line tests, including some repeat tests to accommodate numerous complaints of non-receipt of notification of tests emails, spam of notification emails, complaints of timing-out of test portal, non-submission of fully completed or half completed tests, loss of access to registered email address of applicants, forgotten passwords, and so on. Applicants with further complaints are advised to forward them to complaints@dcsl.com.ng.

The Commission at extra cost decided to notify applicants by SMS of the dates of tests and advisory that they should check their emails and spam folders for the test email.

Following this step, only successful applicants – including those with specialized skills that are shortlisted will be further invited for follow up tests, which may be virtual or physical with effect from September, 2021.

The pruning down process will continue until the Commission arrives at a manageable number of qualified applicants that may be further processed by one on one interviews, certificate verification, health certification, character profiling and other assessments befitting of a law enforcement agency.

Applicants and the general public are therefore advised to bear with the Commission in this process.

Please note that the entire process is at no cost to applicants and the general public. Kindly report all requests for money or promises of facilitation to the Commission through info@icpc.gov.ng or call ICPC on toll free line number 0800 2255 4272 or 0803-123-0280, 0803-123-0281, 0705-699-0190 and 0705-699-0191.

Signed: Mrs. Azuka Ogugua

Spokesperson, ICPC