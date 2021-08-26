ADVERTISEMENT

The country coordinator, Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) in Africa, Rose Gidado, says the Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) technology has been stigmatised greatly in Nigeria.

Mrs Gidado spoke in Abuja on Thursday when she led a team on a courtesy call to the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Buki Ponle.

She said anti -GMO organisations had even taken her members and partners to court by painting negative pictures on consumption of GM foods.

According to her, GMO technology will enable Nigeria to attain the much desired food security as crops will be resistant to pests and insects while far greater yields and profits will be recorded by farmers.

Mrs Gidado called for greater partnership with the media in enlightenment of the Nigerian masses on the benefits of GM crops.

She mentioned countries, including Brazil and India, that have achieved food security through the adoption of GMO technology in their agriculture.

Mrs Gidado said OFAB viewed NAN as a strategic partner in educating Nigerians on mass adoption of GMO technology.

“Information is vital to make this technology a success,” she said.

In his speech, the Managing Director of NAN, Mr Ponle said the Agency was willing to partner with organizations especially those in a critical sector like Agriculture.

The Managing Director, who was represented by the Editor-In-Chief, Silas Nwoha, assured OFAB of NAN’ support in enlightenment of Nigerians on the need to adopt GMO technology.

Mr Ponle, who listed the various news products of NAN, said they would be made available to OFAB to enhance its mandate and efforts in Nigeria.

Representatives from NAFDAC, African Agricultural Technology Foundation, National Agricultural Seed Council of Nigeria, Sheda Science and Technology Centre, Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria, and National Biotechnology Development Agency were on the team.

