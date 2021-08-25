ADVERTISEMENT

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have convened an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the party’s lingering leadership crisis.

This was made known by the Director-General, PDP Governors’ Forum, C.I.D Maduabum, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr Maduabum said the emergency meeting was at the instance of the Forum Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, after consulting with his colleagues.

The meeting, he said, will hold at 5p.m. in Abuja to deliberate on the recent developments in the main opposition party.

The forum urged all PDP members and supporters to remain calm as efforts were on to ensure the stability of the party in the coming days.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that the governors are divided over demands for Mr Secondus’ resignation.

The tenure of Mr Secondus-led NWC expired in December having been elected in December 2017.

It is the second time the governors are meeting this month to discuss the lingering leadership crisis.

They met on 9 August at the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro District, Abuja.

They also held a meeting with the party’s members of the Board of Trustees, National Working Committee and other senior members recently over the crisis.

At the meeting held at the national secretariat of the party, it was resolved that the national convention should hold in October instead of December to elect new members of the NWC.

Fresh twist to crisis

Remarkably however, the governors are meeting on Thursday after the resurgence of the crisis following a restraining order by a Rivers State High Court restraining Uche Secondus from parading himself as the national chairman.

The crisis took a new dimension on Tuesday when the two deputy national chairmen, North and South, claimed leadership of the main opposition party.

The Deputy National Chairman, South, Yemi Akinwonmi, and his northern counterpart, Suleiman Nazif, cited portions of the PDP constitution to justify their claim to the position of the party’s national chairman.

Mr Nazif, a former senator, fixed a meeting of the National Executive Committee of the party for Friday.