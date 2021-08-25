ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, has condemned the attack by gunmen on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna.

Mr Ojukwu described the attack as an affront on Nigeria’s security, a statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Fatimah Mohammed, stated on Wednesday.

Describing the military academy as a pride of Nigeria, Mr Ojukwu said: “The invasion of the institution with high international repute where very intelligent military officers are produced is most unfortunate, unexpected and condemnable.”

Speaking further, he said the attack on the military institution was bad in itself, and that the killing and abduction of some soldiers were the “worst form of human rights violations of our time.”

He called on the military to leave no stone unturned in its efforts to rescue the abducted military officer and apprehend the abductors to face the wrath of the law.

He commiserated with the families of the gallant men of the Nigerian military Lieutenant Wulah and Flight Lieutenant Okoronkwo, who were killed during the attack, saying they paid the supreme price of serving their fatherland.

While calling the Federal government to beef up security in the state and other parts of the country, Mr Ojukwu noted that Kaduna State was fast becoming the epicenter of banditry and kidnappings in recent times.

He recalled the mass abductions of students the state, lamenting that education of pupils had been stalled in Kaduna due to schools closure by Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

How gunmen attacked, killed, abducted officers

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how bandits reportedly came to the NDA campus in large numbers in the early hours of Tuesday.

A statement by the Academy’s spokesperson, Bashir Jajira, a major, said gunmen carried out the attack.

However, almost 48 hours after the bandits perpetrated the daring attack, the Nigerian military authorities were yet to rescue the abducted officer and apprehend the perpetrators.

This paper reported that aside from the officers killed and kidnapped, some others sustained gunshot injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the NDA hospital.