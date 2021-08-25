ADVERTISEMENT

A mobile police officer was allegedly shot dead after robbers attacked a bullion van in Ore, Ondo State, on Wednesday.

One other person was killed in the attack.

Witnesses said the incident occurred at Costain area, few kilometers from Ore in Odigbo Local Government of the State.

The armed robbers, who had laid an ambush, opened fire on the bullion van and the escort van while heading towards Ore.

The attack occurred two weeks after some armed robbers attempted to rob a bullion van at Owo in the state.

Last May, suspected armed robbers attacked a bullion van at Elemosho Village along the Akure-Ondo Expressway in Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State, making away with an undisclosed sum of money.

Confirming Wednesday’s incident, Yetunde Aina, the police spokesperson in the state, said the bullion van was heading from Benin, Edo State, towards the Araromi Ago area before it was attacked.

She said the robbers carted away the sums of money being conveyed, adding that she could not confirm the amount taken away.

She also said the police were on the trail of the robbers and information gathering was ongoing to enable the police to make the necessary arrest.