The chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dominic Adegbola, is dead.
Mr Adegbola died at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Taofik Gani, the party’s publicity secretary in the state, told PREMIUM TIMES.
There are reports that the late chairman died of COVID-19 complications, but Mr Gani said he could not confirm that.
Mr Adegbola succeeded Moshood Salvador as the party chairman in the state after the latter defected to the All Progressives Congress in 2018
