A 300-level student of the Department of Mass Communication, Kwara State University, Malete, Khadeejah Isiaq, has been kidnapped.

She was reportedly kidnapped in Malete in Moro Local Government Area of the state at about 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Confirming the incident, the university management said it happened along Okoru Road in Malete town.

The spokesperson of KWASU, Abdulrazaq Sanni, said in a statement that the instituion was working with security agencies for the release of the female student.

Mr Danni said the police had dispatched their Anti-kidnapping Squad and the IGP Response Team to Malete to work with the local vigilantes and other relevant agencies to rescue the victim.

It was learnt that the kidnappers were yet to contact either the university management or the parents to state their conditions for the release of the victim.

Advising members of the university community to be security conscious, the institution also advised students against keeping late nights, to walk in groups and have means of identification all the time.

Read the university’s statement:

“The management and the entire University Community woke up to receive the shocking news about Miss Isiaq Kadeejah, a student of Mass Communication, who was reportedly Kidnapped on Sunday, 22nd August, 2021 along Okoru Road in Malete town.

“In a swift reaction to the above, the school Management, is working assiduously with the relevant security operatives to secure the release of Kadeejah; ensure that the culprits are brought to book and also provide adequate security on campus.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, has deployed the Anti kidnapping Squad as well as the IGP Response Team to Malete to work in collaboration with the local vigilantes and other relevant agencies to rescue the victim.

“In view of the above, the Vice Chancellor, Professor MM Akanbi SAN, wishes to advice the university community to be more security conscious and report any strange or suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

“Students are also advised to desist from keeping late nights and if they must move around, they should walk in groups and also have a means of identification at all times. Similarly, students are enjoined to be mindful of their environment and be very conscious of the company they keep.

“The Vice Chancellor also enjoins students within and outside the institution to remain calm and go about their lawful activities with caution, as measures have already been put in place to safeguard the lives and properties of students and staff”.