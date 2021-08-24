The family of the former student of the Lagos State University (LASU), Yusuf Alonwonle, also known as Omomeewa, who was shot dead, has demanded justice.

The elder sister of the deceased, Ganiyat Bakare, while addressing a press conference at the International Press Centre (IPC) on Tuesday in Lagos, demanded that the autopsy be carried out on his remains “within the shortest possible time” so that he can be buried.

“We want Lagos state government to look into this, why was he called to school? We want justice, we want them to meet our demands, she said.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the former student activist and 2019 graduate of Educational Management was shot dead in a robbery attack on Wednesday night not too far from the school entrance.

Mr Alowonle, who was also the Lagos Coordinator of the Education Right Campaign (ERC), was shot alongside school staff, Waheed Majekodunmi, also known as Majek.

Following his death, his family and ERC demanded that an autopsy be carried out on the corpse.

Mrs Bakare, who believed that her brother was targeted, added that if Mr Alonwonle’s death was not investigated, “a similar case will come up.”

She lamented that due to the event surrounding his death, he could not be buried according to Islamic rites.

The chairman of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) Lagos State chapter, Samuel Olalere, had earlier given the Lagos state government a three-day ultimatum to meet a five-point demand which included setting up an independent to probe the death of Mr Alowonle.

At Tuesday’s press conference, Mr Olalere threatened that the group “will be trooping out in our numbers in all southwest states” if their demands are not met.

“The issue of mobilisation is not a burden. We will be coming all out.

He described Mr Alowonle as someone who is “rebellious to injustice. He is rebellious to inadequate checks and balances. Sadly, it is Omomeewa that we are discussing in this situation.”

‘Unanswered questions’

Hassan Taiwo, the national coordinator of ERC, said many questions are begging for answers “when you look closely at the facts of this incident.”

“First, it is instructive to note that the spot where Omomeewa was killed was just a few meters from the university gate which always has, at any time of the day or night, at least three or four campus marshals often armed with pump-action rifles,” he said.

“It is surprising that none of them came to Omomeewa’s rescue when he was shot. In fact, both the police and the campus marshals at the gate claimed not to have heard any gunshot even though the incident happened only a few metres from the gate of the University.

“This is aside from the fact that the men of the Nigerian Police Force often patrol the area. More disturbing is the fact that even though the Adolf Police station claimed a police patrol team found the body around 10 p.m., there was no evidence the police tried to revive him by conveying him to the next available hospital.

“Instead, what we know is that the body was left on the road till around 5 a.m. the next morning when it was picked up by the Lagos State Environmental Agency (SEMHO) who dumped it at the morgue of the IDH, Yaba.

He said the police officers from the Adoff branch reportedly informed the school security unit of the incident on Thursday but “there is no evidence that they took heed of this.”

“Equally, there is no evidence the police transmitted to the Security Intelligence/Investigation and Enforcement Unit or the university management the name of the victim even though an ID card bearing Omomeewa’s name was reportedly recovered at the scene by the police.

“Equally, even though the lone survivor of the incident, Waheed Majekodunmi, was admitted and reportedly treated of gunshot wounds at the LASU health centre, it is unbelievable that the university failed to make any connection between this and the information of an incident at the LASU Iba gate which the police reportedly had transmitted to the SEIU on the morning of Thursday.

“It would seem as if a gunshot wound is a commonplace injury which should not raise eyebrows.

Mr Taiwo said it was the deceased’s wife that raised an alarm on Thursday evening that she had not heard from her husband since Wednesday night.

Also, another family representative of the deceased, Temitope Sofunmade, said the panel would find out “why was he (Mr Alonwonle) stitched after death? Why was he left alone by the police? And where is the bullet that was in his body?”