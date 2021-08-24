ADVERTISEMENT

The Kebbi State House of Assembly has impeached its speaker, Isma’il Kamb, and his deputy, Muhammadu Aliyu, at the plenary sitting on Tuesday.

The clerk of the house, Usman Ahmed, announced the impeachment after 20 out of the 24 members endorsed it.

The lawmaker representing Fakai constituency, Lawan Haruna, had moved the motion for the impeachment of the presiding officers.

The lawmakers later elected Muhammad Lolo, member representing Bagudo West, and Muhammad Zuru, member Zuru constituency, as the new speaker and deputy respectively and were immediately sworn in.

The chairperson, house committee on information, Muhammad Tukur, told reporters that the impeached speaker was not indicted of any wrongdoing.

He said the lawmakers only took the decision to effect change in the house leadership.

However, PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the impeached speaker had fallen out with Governor Atiku Bagudu, which may be responsible for his removal.