Osun and Edo States have continued to maintain the lead as the number of Nigerians who participated in the latest rounds of online Continuous Voter Registration hit 2,215,832.

The Commission’s online registration portal was launched on June 28.

According to the statistics released by Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday, Osun State accounted for 365,417, a figure that translates to over 16 per cent of the total number of participants across the federation.

Edo and Bayelsa States came a distant second and third positions with 197,214 and 184,058 registrants while Delta and Anambra are in fourth and fifth positions with 148,445 and 114,100 registrants respectively.

A fair number of participants from the states have also completed physical registration in the state.

Anambra, Kano lead INEC physical PVC exercise

The INEC, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Festus Okoye, on Monday, said over 430 ,000 Nigerians had also completed the physical registration across the country.

“Similarly, four weeks ago, the Commission commenced the in-person or physical registration as well as the completion of online pre-registration in our State and Local Government Area offices nationwide. The number of completed registration now stands at 430,363,” he noted while giving an update on the exercise which started late July.

The Commission said because of the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, it remained the state with the highest number of people with complete registration of 30,376, followed by Osun with 26,775 and Bauchi with 21,330.

The three states have maintained the same positions since the commencement of the physical exercise four weeks ago.

However, out of the 430,363 people that had completed their online and physical registration, 234,561 were male while 195,802 were female.

Also, 4,195 people with disabilities have completed their registration.