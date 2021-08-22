A Nollywood Actress, Chioma Ifemeludike, has said that she had an amorous relationship with fiery Nigerian cleric, Johnson Suleman, of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide congregation.

Ms Ifemeludike, who is the brain behind the YouTube drama series, ‘Corpers Heaven’, claimed to have slept with Mr Suleman twice and been paid for it.

The unassuming actress shared this in a video on her official Instagram page on Saturday and added that she had no idea that the cleric was prominent at the time they were intimate.

She, however, claimed her colleague, actress, Lynda-Clems Bishop, hooked her up with the controversial pastor.

She said, “Dear @lyndaclems, I have to tell the world about that hookup you arranged between @johnson_suleman_official and myself on the 20th November 2016 in a hotel at Ikeja, the Apostle secretly gave me his number and we had a second meeting at Oriental Hotels Lagos.

“I’m sorry my conscience can’t hold it anymore. I encourage you to tell the truth as a mother and a Christian, to put the devil to shame and save millions of souls being misled. To my family and friends, I am sorry, don’t judge me. Please pray for me so the light of God will continue to expose every work of darkness in my life and the church of God.”

In the video, the actress said she decided to confess publicly because her spirit continued to torment her. She also said it was because she needed to make restitution for all the sins she committed against her body and the body of Christ.

Confession

‘‘Good morning Nigerians. I have a confession. On the 20th of November 2016, Linda made an arrangement for me to come to Ikeja and that we’re going to meet her sister’s friend, and a family friend going to America.

“That was what she told me. Okay, so it was supposed to be a hook-up. But it wasn’t really exactly put like that. Well, she told me that a family friend of hers wanted to meet someone nice and cool. And that he was going to America that same night and that he wasn’t going to waste much time and he wanted me to meet that person. And I said fine’’.

She said the person in question turned out to be the cleric.

She said anytime she sees Mr Suleman’s sermons online or reads about his escapades on social media, she is tormented. According to her, this was why she was left with no other option than to confess because of her personal salvation with God.

She also said she is making the video because it is restitution for her sins adding that it is her truth.

She said, ”I am making this confession because like every other controversial story about apostle Suleiman there is always a victim. Most times, these victims are scared and oppressed”.

Lynda Clems

Ms Clems has responded to the allegations in a now-deleted Instagram post and also threatened to take a legal action against her colleague.

Ms Ifemeludike responded almost immediately and commended Ms Clem’s decision.

‘‘@lyndaclems is talking legal and that’s a good way to hold you to an oath of truth before God and man. I have struggled within me for years and I’m fulfilled that I finally came out with the truth and by the special Grace of the almighty God, the ancient days, the holy one of Israel more truth will come and the name of God shall not be mocked…

”As an activist and a woman that’s got immense devotion and love for God I refuse to remain silent and watch millions of souls match to perdition. NEVER!!!! I’M FREE!!! I’M SAVED!!!’’

Background

This is the third time in four years that Mr Suleman would be enmeshed in a sex scandal. PREMIUM TIMES reported his infamous sex scandal with Stephanie Otobo, a Canada-based Nigerian singer in 2017.

Otobo accused him of impregnating and breaching a promise to marry her.

She also accused Mr Suleman, through her lawyer, of failing to keep a marriage promise made to in 2016.

She formally filed a petition asking the police to investigate multiple allegations against the preacher. In a letter to the Lagos State Police Commissioner in February 2017, she accused Mr Suleman of illegal procurement of abortion, a threat to life, and attempted murder.

Ms Otobo’s petition came days after she told journalists at a press conference that her relationship with Mr Suleman ended after the preacher began to insist he wanted a sexual activity that involved a threesome.

Ms Otobo would later make a U-turn in January 2018 when she reportedly addressed the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide congregation (Mr. Suleman’s church) claiming she was ‘sponsored’.

In February 2021, Mike Davids, a former pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries, accused the pastor of sleeping with his wife, Faith Edeko, who currently heads an Abuja branch of the church.

He also threatened to expose the truths behind Ms Otobo’s sex scandal. He, however, later apologised for his remarks.

Mr Suleman failed to respond to Ms Ifemeludike’s allegations as of press time.