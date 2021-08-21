Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has mourned the passing of the former sole administrator of Ekiti State, Adetunji Olurin.

Mr Olurin, 77, a retired army brigadier-general, died on Saturday morning in Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message signed by his chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile, described the late general as a committed officer and elder statesman who served his country passionately.

The governor also praised Mr Olurin’s contribution to governance in Oyo and Ekiti states during his tenure as military governor and sole administrator in the two states respectively.

He also commiserated with Governor Dapo Abiodun and the people of Ogun State, especially the indigenes of Ilaro on the demise of their son.

“He was a committed military officer. He fought along with several other patriots tirelessly for a united Nigeria as well as ECOMOG during his days in the Nigerian Army,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

“He also made lots of positive impact and contributions to governance during his lifetime, first as a military governor of Oyo State between September 1985 and July 1988 and later as sole administrator of Ekiti State between October 19, 2006, and April 27, 2007.

“I pray that God will grant Brigadier-General Adetunji Olurin (rtd) eternal rest and give the immediate family, friends, Nigerian army, and the people of Ilaro and Ogun State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Makinde mourns

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State described Mr Olurin’s death as painful.

The governor, in a statement Taiwo Adisa, his chief press secretary, condoled the people of Oyo State over the demise of one of the past administrators who shaped the state.

“I learnt of the death of former Military Administrator of Oyo State, Gen. ‘Tunji Idowu Olurin.

“It is a sunset for another great man and one of the first set of leaders that providence gave to Oyo State at its earliest stage.

“Through the efforts and contributions of Gen. Olurin and other leaders, the foundation for the shaping of the pacesetter state, which has become a first among equals, was successfully laid.

“Gen. Olurin’s death at this time, when his wealth of experience in leadership can be of immense help to the current crop of leaders, is painful.

“I commiserate with the entire Olurin Family of Ilaro and the Government and people of Ogun State.

“I pray to God to grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Mr Makinde said.

In Ekiti, Governor Kayode Fayemi said the late general was a selfless statesman, a courageous soldier, and an altruistic patriot who served his country diligently during his lifetime.

Mr Fayemi, in a condolence message signed by his chief press secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described Mr Olurin’s demise as a great loss, not only to his state of Ogun, but to Ekiti, and Nigeria as a whole.

Mr Fayemi said the deceased discharged his duties as the sole administrator of Ekiti State with a great measure of fairness and firmness.

The governor said that Mr Olurin left some legacies he would be remembered for in the annals of Ekiti.

Mr Fayemi said that although the late Olurin was a soldier, he was a man of the people who was very much concerned about their welfare and was ever ready to solve problems brought to his attention.

The governor noted that Mr Olurin brought his humane nature and professionalism to bear during his tenure as the military governor of the old Oyo State.

“This, he also replicated while on peace-keeping assignment as the Field Commander of ECOWAS Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) in Liberia,”Fayemi added.

Mr Fayemi said the history of how a lasting peace was achieved in the then war-torn Liberia would not be completed without a worthy mention and glowing chapters written on the sterling contributions of the late Olurin.

He said that he was sad that Mr Olurin’s demise came just a few weeks after the death of a distinguished daughter of Ekiti, Abike Sonoiki, who served during the emergency rule as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The governor prayed God to grant the family and associates of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss, urging them to be consoled by the legacies of service, selflessness, and excellence he left behind.