ADVERTISEMENT

A hit and run driver, on Saturday, narrowly escaped death from an irate mob at the Kugbo mechanic village, Abuja, after he reportedly hit and injured four persons along the Nyanyan Maraba highway.

PREMIUM TIMES is yet to verify the reports of reported casualties, but a reporter on ground during the melee was told by some witnesses that the driver, who was reportedly under the influence of drugs or alcohol, hit many pedestrians along the highway, “killed some”, before ramming into another vehicle, which hurtled into a gully along the ever-busy highway.

Witnesses said the driver, after seeing the destruction he caused with the Toyota Camry (Muscle), drove at high speed into the mechanic village as he attempted to escape from angry commercial motorcyclists and cars, who were trailing him, to apprehend him.

He then ran into a mob, who had already been alerted about the accident. They immediately pulled him out of the car and assaulted him.

The reporter sighted a riotous mob assaulting the suspect from afar, even as some tried to stop the group of mostly youth from taking the law into their hands.

Witnesses early on the scene claimed the suspect, who behaved “like a uniformed military or paramilitary personnel” did not “look remorseful” and this angered the mob who beat him up and blocked his car at the village entrance.

Military personnel stationed across the highway later rescued the suspect and handed him over to some policemen from the Karu division.

“He ‘killed many people’ and was trying to escape into the market when we caught him,” a witness said. “He would have been killed by many of this armed youth who were ready to spill blood.”

However, another said the suspect only “injured four persons including my brother whom I hope survives. I also pray they do not sweep the matter under the carpet because we saw him showing the soldiers an ID card. I think that is why they saved him from the angry crowd.”

At the time of filing the report, a team, led by a plainclothes policewoman, was already at the scene to evacuate the badly damaged car.

The officer was also seen thanking the crowd for allowing the police to handle the matter.