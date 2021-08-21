ADVERTISEMENT

Team Nigeria now has two gold medals at the ongoing World Athletics U20 Championships taking place in Nairobi, Kenya.

Nse Imaobong produced Nigeria’s second golden moment on Saturday as she stormed to victory in the 400m event with a time of 51.55 secs.

The winning time is a new personal best for Nse who also doubles as the National Sports Festival champion following her victory earlier in the year at Edo 2020.

Running from lane 6, Nse who was widely tipped as the firm favorite, did not disappoint despite not having the best of starts as Poland’s Kornelia Lesiewicz led for more than half of the race.

The young Nigerian Olympian, however, held her nerve when it mattered most as she approached the home stretch; pulling away from Lesiewicz before opening up a five-metre gap to cross the finish line first.

Nse inspired Lesiewicz to a PB as she came through for silver in 51.97, with Slyvia Chekangat taking the bronze for host nation Kenya.

Saturday’s win by Nse makes her the first gold medalist in this event since Folashade Abugan who won the World U20 Championships in 2008.

Indeed, this has been a phenomenal year for Nse who was also part of the Nigeria Mixed Relay team at the recent Tokyo Olympics.